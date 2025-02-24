Sign up
Photo 2137
Wind in his feathers...
We've been up since 2:30 a.m. Will ate something that didn't agree with his digestive tract. It's pumpkin and rice for him later today. Phone shot.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Mags
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
5
3
1
365 Main Album
26th January 2025 1:30pm
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Gorgeous
February 24th, 2025
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
February 24th, 2025
Oh dear poor chap. Hope he is better soon.
February 24th, 2025
