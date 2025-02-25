Previous
Winter trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 2138

Winter trees...

Always make the evergreens stand out, like the little holly tree behind the big oak. Quick phone shot.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Nice to see some green! Lovely light. 😍
February 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@kellyanngray Thank you, Kelly.
February 25th, 2025  
