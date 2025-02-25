Sign up
Previous
Photo 2138
Winter trees...
Always make the evergreens stand out, like the little holly tree behind the big oak. Quick phone shot.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6501
photos
146
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th February 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
evergreen
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
,
holly-tree
,
phoneography
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Nice to see some green! Lovely light. 😍
February 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kellyanngray
Thank you, Kelly.
February 25th, 2025
