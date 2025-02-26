Previous
A single male goldfinch... by marlboromaam
A single male goldfinch...

He knew something was up as my camera beeped.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Lovely capture of this beauty, it matches the feeder so well too.
February 26th, 2025  
What a beautiful bird.
February 26th, 2025  
He’s lovely
February 26th, 2025  
