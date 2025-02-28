Previous
Showy rattlebox seedpod macro... by marlboromaam
Showy rattlebox seedpod macro...

Split open for textures.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca ace
What a lovely pattern on that outer shell
February 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you.
February 28th, 2025  
Kate ace
Fabulous macro
February 28th, 2025  
