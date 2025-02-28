Sign up
Previous
Photo 2141
Showy rattlebox seedpod macro...
Split open for textures.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6507
photos
146
followers
95
following
586% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
29th January 2025 1:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
seedpod
,
wintertime
,
showy-rattlebox
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely pattern on that outer shell
February 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you.
February 28th, 2025
Kate
ace
Fabulous macro
February 28th, 2025
