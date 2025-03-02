Previous
Just for the textures... by marlboromaam
Photo 2143

Just for the textures...

Baling twine and rusty stakes.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice bit of rust there, always an appealing subject
March 2nd, 2025  
Corinne ace
Well done
March 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous textures and tones with great dof.
March 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you.

@cocobella Thank you, Corinne.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice orange tones.
March 2nd, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Beautiful texture!
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact