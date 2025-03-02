Sign up
Previous
Photo 2143
Just for the textures...
Baling twine and rusty stakes.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6511
photos
146
followers
95
following
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
rust
,
rusty
,
stake
,
wintertime
,
baling-twine
Casablanca
ace
Nice bit of rust there, always an appealing subject
March 2nd, 2025
Corinne
ace
Well done
March 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous textures and tones with great dof.
March 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you.
@cocobella
Thank you, Corinne.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
March 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice orange tones.
March 2nd, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Beautiful texture!
March 2nd, 2025
