Photo 2144
Feeling fine as frog hair...
I've always chuckled at that old expression, but you can't feel much finer than that. =)
3rd March 2025
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca
ace
Never heard that phrase, it's hilarious! Beautiful portrait
March 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Well I am now imagining a hairy frog.
March 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you very much. =)
@wakelys
LOL! Hair so fine, you can't see it.
March 3rd, 2025
