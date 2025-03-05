Previous
Impressionist tree trunks... by marlboromaam
Impressionist tree trunks...

Image rendered in the Impressionist app with a watercolor option.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Fabulous effect and tones, a great looking abstract.
March 5th, 2025  
