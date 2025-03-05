Sign up
Photo 2146
Impressionist tree trunks...
Image rendered in the Impressionist app with a watercolor option.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6522
photos
147
followers
96
following
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
wintertime
,
tree-trunks
,
watercolor-option
,
ai-impressionist-app
Diana
ace
Fabulous effect and tones, a great looking abstract.
March 5th, 2025
