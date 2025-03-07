Previous
Quido waiting for spring and green... by marlboromaam
Quido waiting for spring and green...

Still a lot of winter browns here. We're going to seek out some buds this morning.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
He looks a bit lonely.
March 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys He's just a deep thinker. =)
March 7th, 2025  
