A little sparkle... by marlboromaam
A little sparkle...

Another lens attachment to play with... when I muster up the energy to make the effort to shoot with it, along with the others.
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of a lovely warm glow.
March 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 8th, 2025  
