Previous
Table and shadow... by marlboromaam
Photo 2150

Table and shadow...

Not very inspired, but it's what I've got for today.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice one :)
March 9th, 2025  
Jenny ace
I like it! The lacy shadow on the ground is pretty.
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@pdulis Thank you very much, Peter.

@librarymom Thank you, Jenny.
March 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice double circles
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you.
March 9th, 2025  
Kate ace
The table pattern makes a cool shadow
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@k9photo Thank you, Kate.
March 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great patterns.
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact