Previous
Photo 2150
Table and shadow...
Not very inspired, but it's what I've got for today.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
9
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
21st February 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
shadow
,
table
,
wintertime
,
deck-floor
,
wrought-iron-table
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one :)
March 9th, 2025
Jenny
ace
I like it! The lacy shadow on the ground is pretty.
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pdulis
Thank you very much, Peter.
@librarymom
Thank you, Jenny.
March 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice double circles
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you.
March 9th, 2025
Kate
ace
The table pattern makes a cool shadow
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
@k9photo
Thank you, Kate.
March 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great patterns.
March 9th, 2025
