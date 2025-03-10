Previous
Spiky ball macro... by marlboromaam
Photo 2151

Spiky ball macro...

As close up and personal as I could get in color. Amazing textures and fascinating structure. You can see them green - before they turn brown - here https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-23
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
589% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~
wonderful textures
March 10th, 2025  
Mags
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo.
March 10th, 2025  
Casablanca
Alien and fascinating
March 10th, 2025  
Mags
@casablanca Thank you so much. =)
March 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great macro.
March 10th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Super macro makes the holes look like the seeds would fall out
March 10th, 2025  
Mags
@wakelys Thank you very much, Susan.

@rontu Thank you, Linda. Yes, when they're ready the holes form and the seeds can fall out, but when they're green - the holes haven't formed yet.
March 10th, 2025  
Karen
What a magnificent macro, it gives such a great look at these seed-heads. Terrific.
March 10th, 2025  
Mags
@cocokinetic Thank you so much, Karen. =)
March 10th, 2025  
Karen
@marlboromaam
I imagine that's what a mama bird would see when flying into her nest... lots of hungry little gaping mouths facing her :-)
March 10th, 2025  
Mags
@cocokinetic I read that the goldfinches love the seeds and will swing from ball to ball like trapeze artists eating the seeds inside. Wish I could capture that! =)
March 10th, 2025  
Karen
@marlboromaam
What a sight to see. Hopefully one day youre able to capture that.
March 10th, 2025  
