Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2151
Spiky ball macro...
As close up and personal as I could get in color. Amazing textures and fascinating structure. You can see them green - before they turn brown - here
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-07-23
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
12
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6537
photos
149
followers
97
following
589% complete
View this month »
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
Latest from all albums
1795
529
2150
1796
530
2151
1797
531
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
12
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
5th February 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
texture
,
structure
,
tp
,
wintertime
,
spiky-ball
,
sweetgum-ball
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful textures
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you very much, Jo.
March 10th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Alien and fascinating
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you so much. =)
March 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great macro.
March 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Super macro makes the holes look like the seeds would fall out
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you very much, Susan.
@rontu
Thank you, Linda. Yes, when they're ready the holes form and the seeds can fall out, but when they're green - the holes haven't formed yet.
March 10th, 2025
Karen
ace
What a magnificent macro, it gives such a great look at these seed-heads. Terrific.
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you so much, Karen. =)
March 10th, 2025
Karen
ace
@marlboromaam
I imagine that's what a mama bird would see when flying into her nest... lots of hungry little gaping mouths facing her :-)
March 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
I read that the goldfinches love the seeds and will swing from ball to ball like trapeze artists eating the seeds inside. Wish I could capture that! =)
March 10th, 2025
Karen
ace
@marlboromaam
What a sight to see. Hopefully one day youre able to capture that.
March 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@rontu Thank you, Linda. Yes, when they're ready the holes form and the seeds can fall out, but when they're green - the holes haven't formed yet.
I imagine that's what a mama bird would see when flying into her nest... lots of hungry little gaping mouths facing her :-)
What a sight to see. Hopefully one day youre able to capture that.