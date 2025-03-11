Sign up
Photo 2152
Sound asleep on mom's knees...
I never have the heart to wake him when he's like this - even if I need to move. =)
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6540
photos
149
followers
97
following
589% complete
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
1796
530
2151
1797
531
2152
1798
532
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
365 Main Album
16th February 2025 10:33am
View Info
View All
Public
View
asleep
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
mom's-knees
Babs
ace
Aw I wonder how long you had to stay there so as not to disturb him. ha ha.
March 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
LOL! Long enough. =)
March 11th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....I know that feeling with my cats........even when you need the loo you still sit there !!!
March 11th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Aww! Of course you can't move...
March 11th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Sweet ❤️
March 11th, 2025
