Another mossy macro... by marlboromaam
Another mossy macro...

Lush mossy green color too. =)
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Nice green
March 12th, 2025  
Beautiful macro and colour.
March 12th, 2025  
@vaiguo Thank you very much!

@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana.
March 12th, 2025  
I always think of moss as “cushiony”. It’s one of nature’s softest plants.
March 12th, 2025  
Nice macro.
March 12th, 2025  
@illinilass I think so too. =)

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
March 12th, 2025  
