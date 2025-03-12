Sign up
Previous
Photo 2153
Another mossy macro...
Lush mossy green color too. =)
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6543
photos
149
followers
97
following
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
moss
,
wintertime
vaidas
ace
Nice green
March 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful macro and colour.
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@vaiguo
Thank you very much!
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
March 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I always think of moss as “cushiony”. It’s one of nature’s softest plants.
March 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice macro.
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@illinilass
I think so too. =)
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 12th, 2025
