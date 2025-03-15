Previous
A sea of fallen leaves... by marlboromaam
A sea of fallen leaves...

Holding in moisture for the trees and slowly turning to mulch for nutrients. As for the fallen leaves in the front and back yards, the mulching blades will take care of those within the next month.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Michelle
Lovely capture of these beautiful trees
March 15th, 2025  
