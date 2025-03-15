Sign up
Previous
Photo 2156
A sea of fallen leaves...
Holding in moisture for the trees and slowly turning to mulch for nutrients. As for the fallen leaves in the front and back yards, the mulching blades will take care of those within the next month.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th March 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fallen
,
tree-trunks
,
early-spring
,
intimate-landscape
Michelle
Lovely capture of these beautiful trees
March 15th, 2025
