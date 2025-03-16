Previous
A raspberry... by marlboromaam
A raspberry...

Delighted to see these little raspberry colored finches back in my neck of the woods. We call them raspberry finches here. =)

Uploading tomorrow's images early since we don't know what these severe thunderstorms will bring.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
LManning (Laura) ace
He’s looking sharp!
March 16th, 2025  
