Previous
Photo 2157
A raspberry...
Delighted to see these little raspberry colored finches back in my neck of the woods. We call them raspberry finches here. =)
Uploading tomorrow's images early since we don't know what these severe thunderstorms will bring.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
house-finch
,
bird-bath
,
gold-finch
,
wild-bird
,
raspberry-finch
LManning (Laura)
ace
He’s looking sharp!
March 16th, 2025
