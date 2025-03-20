Previous
Knees, shoes, toes... by marlboromaam
Photo 2161

Knees, shoes, toes...

Candid capture in the doctor's waiting room. =) Phone shot. Something to do while waiting. Yes? Set to silent mode makes it easier.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
LOL!! I saw someone out yesterday on the Tube in London who was wearing fluffy slippers...
March 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
These fluffy footwear/slippers are the thing to wear these days. Don’t think that it’s a trend that I will be following. I also like to keep me knees covered.
March 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Ha ha! It was those blown out knees that grabbed my attention. Something my mother never would've worn or let me wear to go to the doctor, but times have changed. =)
March 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys I'm with you, Susan. I guess she was comfortable though. =)
March 20th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@marlboromaam I saw a lady in Hyde Park in London yesterday who was wearing jeans just like these (and must have had frozen knees!) and yet was carrying a really expensive designer handbag! It was completely insane!
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact