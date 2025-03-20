Sign up
Previous
Photo 2161
Knees, shoes, toes...
Candid capture in the doctor's waiting room. =) Phone shot. Something to do while waiting. Yes? Set to silent mode makes it easier.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
1805
539
2160
1806
540
2161
1807
541
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
3rd March 2025 2:27pm
Tags
shoes
,
toes
,
knees
,
candid
,
doctor-office
,
phoneography
,
waiting-room
Casablanca
ace
LOL!! I saw someone out yesterday on the Tube in London who was wearing fluffy slippers...
March 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
These fluffy footwear/slippers are the thing to wear these days. Don’t think that it’s a trend that I will be following. I also like to keep me knees covered.
March 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Ha ha! It was those blown out knees that grabbed my attention. Something my mother never would've worn or let me wear to go to the doctor, but times have changed. =)
March 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
I'm with you, Susan. I guess she was comfortable though. =)
March 20th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@marlboromaam
I saw a lady in Hyde Park in London yesterday who was wearing jeans just like these (and must have had frozen knees!) and yet was carrying a really expensive designer handbag! It was completely insane!
March 20th, 2025
