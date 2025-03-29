Previous
It's springtime when the Carolina jasmine is in bloom... by marlboromaam
It's springtime when the Carolina jasmine is in bloom...

Such a delicate scent comes from those yellow blossoms.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
March 29th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty scene
March 29th, 2025  
moni kozi
Lovely scene
March 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous that looks, such beautiful little blooms.
March 29th, 2025  
