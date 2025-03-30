Previous
In full bloom... by marlboromaam
In full bloom...

Bright yellow delicate trumpets signal springtime in the midlands of South Carolina.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely little yellow flowers
March 30th, 2025  
