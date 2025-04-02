Previous
The reason...

That my little black car is covered in yellow dust! Loblolly pine tree catkins have dispersed their pollen.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Wylie ace
what a wonderful name for a tree!
April 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@pusspup Yes, named for where they were first found way back when. Loblolly = mud hole, mire, gruel, swamp. =)
April 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Must be a lot of pollen in the air.
April 2nd, 2025  
