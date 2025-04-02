Sign up
Previous
Photo 2174
The reason...
That my little black car is covered in yellow dust! Loblolly pine tree catkins have dispersed their pollen.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
catkins
,
pine-needles
,
loblolly-pine
Wylie
ace
what a wonderful name for a tree!
April 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Yes, named for where they were first found way back when. Loblolly = mud hole, mire, gruel, swamp. =)
April 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Must be a lot of pollen in the air.
April 2nd, 2025
