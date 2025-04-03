Previous
Woodsy motion blur... by marlboromaam
Woodsy motion blur...

We're going to hit 90 today and tomorrow, so the weather people say... That's about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. They says a flow of warm air from the south is pushing in upon us. Turn the AC on, off, on, off... Oh my!
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Weather seems to be all over the place no matter where we live at the moment. I love this effect Mags.
April 3rd, 2025  
