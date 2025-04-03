Sign up
Previous
Photo 2175
Woodsy motion blur...
We're going to hit 90 today and tomorrow, so the weather people say... That's about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. They says a flow of warm air from the south is pushing in upon us. Turn the AC on, off, on, off... Oh my!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6606
photos
151
followers
95
following
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effects
,
intimate-landscape
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Weather seems to be all over the place no matter where we live at the moment. I love this effect Mags.
April 3rd, 2025
