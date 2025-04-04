Previous
Pretty lousy... by marlboromaam
But the best in the lot of shots of this tiny little spring wildflower. A type of bittercress.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 4th, 2025  
