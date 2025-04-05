Previous
Draping in the tree tops... by marlboromaam
Draping in the tree tops...

Carolina jasmine. The scent is so light and delicious. No wonder the bumble bees love it.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski
I love it too
April 5th, 2025  
Diana
How gorgeous they look up there, lovely shot.
April 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Nice contrast of greens.
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Jasmine! What a beautiful fragrance that is.
April 5th, 2025  
