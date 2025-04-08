Previous
Female downy on the thistle feeder... by marlboromaam
Female downy on the thistle feeder...

I didn't know woodpeckers would eat thistle seeds. What a surprise! She was really getting after them too.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
