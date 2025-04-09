Previous
Everything bloomed at the same time... by marlboromaam
Everything bloomed at the same time...

A rare sight to see the kwanzan cherry tree, dogwoods, and azaleas in full bloom together. Normally, they bloom one after the other.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
