Previous
Photo 2182
Oldfield toadflax...
Another tiny spring wildflower. Linaria canadensis, a native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=841
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
linaria-canadensis
,
oldfield-toadflax
,
common-toadflax
,
canada-toadflax
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a sweet delicate image ❤️
April 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you! I really enjoy the wildflowers best of all. =)
April 10th, 2025
