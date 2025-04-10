Previous
Oldfield toadflax... by marlboromaam
Photo 2182

Oldfield toadflax...

Another tiny spring wildflower. Linaria canadensis, a native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=841
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a sweet delicate image ❤️
April 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you! I really enjoy the wildflowers best of all. =)
April 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact