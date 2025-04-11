Previous
Trained to grow as a bush... by marlboromaam
Trained to grow as a bush...

So it's a little easier to manage. It took nearly 20 years to get this wisteria vine to grow like this and it got a big pruning this past winter. Although, it still requires several trims throughout the summer.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
moni kozi
Wonderful shot! Do the flowers have a fragrance?
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely, did not know you could train this to stay low. Only ever seen it high up on buildings.
April 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica. Yes, it's very strong like a cheap cologne. I love the look of the blooms but the fragrance is so strong, it can give me a headache.

@casablanca Thank you. Yes, around here you can find lots of it in yards trained as a bush and some of them look like fountains when they bloom. =)
April 11th, 2025  
