Happy face little wildflower... by marlboromaam
Happy face little wildflower...

Another spring wildflower. AKA - wild pansy, Johnny jump-up or American field pansy. Viola rafinesquei, more info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1656
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Very pretty… I like the name Johnny jump up… very cool.
April 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
April 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a sweet little flower.
April 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful presentation
April 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine.
April 12th, 2025  
