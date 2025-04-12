Sign up
Previous
Photo 2184
Happy face little wildflower...
Another spring wildflower. AKA - wild pansy, Johnny jump-up or American field pansy. Viola rafinesquei, more info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1656
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6637
photos
150
followers
95
following
Tags
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
wild-pansy
,
johnny-jump-up
,
viola-rafinesquei
,
american-field-pansy
Beverley
ace
Very pretty… I like the name Johnny jump up… very cool.
April 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
April 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a sweet little flower.
April 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful presentation
April 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
April 12th, 2025
365 Project
