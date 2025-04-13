Sign up
Previous
Photo 2185
Dogwood tree in bloom...
Seems like it was in full bloom in a day.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
spring
,
dogwood-tree
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
dogwood-blossoms
,
intimate-landscape
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious with both trees
April 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a difference a day makes. Spring has sprung
April 13th, 2025
