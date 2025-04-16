Sign up
Previous
Photo 2188
Carolina cranesbill...
Another tiny little native spring wildflower. AKA - wild geranium. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=607
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
28th March 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
wild-geranium
,
geranium-carolinianum
,
carolina-cranesbill
,
pastel-pink
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous little flower 🌼
April 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana.
April 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
That's the most delicate purest little flower ever! Very beautiful.
April 16th, 2025
