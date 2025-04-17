Previous
Young 'n tender spring leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 2189

Young 'n tender spring leaves...

Spring doesn't last long here. Summer hurries right behind it.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Karen ace
The change is quite remarkable from just a couple weeks ago.
April 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love new life
April 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous print greens blooming… your statues are wonderful.
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen.

@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
April 17th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Such pretty green
April 17th, 2025  
