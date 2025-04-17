Sign up
Previous
Photo 2189
Young 'n tender spring leaves...
Spring doesn't last long here. Summer hurries right behind it.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
5
2
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
landscape
,
springtime
,
garden-art
,
new-leaves
,
yard-art
Karen
ace
The change is quite remarkable from just a couple weeks ago.
April 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love new life
April 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous print greens blooming… your statues are wonderful.
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen.
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
April 17th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Such pretty green
April 17th, 2025
