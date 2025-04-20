Previous
Dogwood blossom... by marlboromaam
Dogwood blossom...

It fell from the tree in the wind. Photo op! Happy Resurrection Sunday, Everyone!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful pov
April 20th, 2025  
