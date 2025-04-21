Previous
It was full of blossoms this year... by marlboromaam
It was full of blossoms this year...

Kwanzan cherry tree blooms. Would be even nicer if it produced fruit, but it's an ornamental blooming tree. No scent either.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous capture
April 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
April 21st, 2025  
KWind ace
Pretty blossoms!
April 21st, 2025  
