A zoomed view from the back deck... by marlboromaam
A zoomed view from the back deck...

We'll need all the shade when the summer heat hits us head on.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Beautiful view into your lovely woods, I could not bear the heat!
April 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. We don't bare up too well in it either. It might not be so bad if the humidity wasn't so high. But that's why we have AC. =)
April 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely forest
April 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine.

@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.
April 23rd, 2025  
