Previous
Photo 2195
A zoomed view from the back deck...
We'll need all the shade when the summer heat hits us head on.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6671
photos
149
followers
92
following
601% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th April 2025 1:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
springtime
,
intimate-landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful view into your lovely woods, I could not bear the heat!
April 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. We don't bare up too well in it either. It might not be so bad if the humidity wasn't so high. But that's why we have AC. =)
April 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely forest
April 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
@ziggy77
Thank you so much, Jo.
April 23rd, 2025
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo.