Springtime in the midlands of South Carolina... by marlboromaam
Springtime in the midlands of South Carolina...

Out in the sticks with cool mornings and mild afternoons - never lasts long enough to suit me. The hygrometer is on the rise along with temps. Summer will be here too soon with triple digit temps and humidity levels above 80 or 90 percent. Ugh!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beautiful yard. We have had some really nice temps lately. No rain, though!
April 25th, 2025  
What a blissful backyard! The sheds add such interest—they look like small homesteads in themselves.
April 25th, 2025  
Oh that is so picturesque. What a wonderful place to call home!
April 25th, 2025  
