Previous
Photo 2197
Springtime in the midlands of South Carolina...
Out in the sticks with cool mornings and mild afternoons - never lasts long enough to suit me. The hygrometer is on the rise along with temps. Summer will be here too soon with triple digit temps and humidity levels above 80 or 90 percent. Ugh!
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th April 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
shade
,
shrubs
,
springtime
,
back-yard
,
sheds
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful yard. We have had some really nice temps lately. No rain, though!
April 25th, 2025
Karen
ace
What a blissful backyard! The sheds add such interest—they look like small homesteads in themselves.
April 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh that is so picturesque. What a wonderful place to call home!
April 25th, 2025
