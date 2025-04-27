Previous
Could not resist this view from the deck...
Could not resist this view from the deck...

Shot earlier this month.
27th April 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful green leaves
April 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous with the little white blossoms. Such rough textures and delicate greens.
April 27th, 2025  
