Previous
Photo 2200
Impressionist wisteria...
Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with the silk option.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
blooms
,
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
wisteria
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
silk-option
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
April 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous, beautiful processing.
April 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love wisteria
April 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@casablanca
Thank you.
April 28th, 2025
