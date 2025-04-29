Sign up
Photo 2201
The old ratty tatty Purple Martin house and pole...
Are gone. Replaced with another shepherd's hook for my late mother's wind chimes and another old hummingbird feeder. Shot earlier this month.
Seven hummingbird feeders are up now and 14 sets of wind chimes scattered about the place.
29th April 2025
