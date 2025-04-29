Previous
The old ratty tatty Purple Martin house and pole... by marlboromaam
Photo 2201

The old ratty tatty Purple Martin house and pole...

Are gone. Replaced with another shepherd's hook for my late mother's wind chimes and another old hummingbird feeder. Shot earlier this month.

Seven hummingbird feeders are up now and 14 sets of wind chimes scattered about the place.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact