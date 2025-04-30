Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2202
Our first spring rosebud...
So far so good with no aphids. Spraying them with a mixture of Dawn dish soap and warm water. We'll see how this goes and if I can keep up the spraying.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6690
photos
149
followers
93
following
603% complete
View this month »
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
Latest from all albums
2200
555
556
1847
2201
2202
557
1848
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th April 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
orange
,
rose
,
blossom
,
springtime
,
rosebud
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh love a rosebud! Romantic and full of promise. I use dish soap on mine too.
April 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So full of hope!
April 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close