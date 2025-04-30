Previous
Our first spring rosebud... by marlboromaam
Our first spring rosebud...

So far so good with no aphids. Spraying them with a mixture of Dawn dish soap and warm water. We'll see how this goes and if I can keep up the spraying.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh love a rosebud! Romantic and full of promise. I use dish soap on mine too.
April 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So full of hope!
April 30th, 2025  
