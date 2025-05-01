Sign up
Previous
Photo 2203
It's No Mow May...
The sweet vernal grass is blooming and not a pollinator in sight at the moment. Shot in April. Spring came early for us, so there will be quite a few images from April. Oh well...
1st May 2025
1st May 25
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
wild-grass
,
non-native
,
sweet-vernal-grass
,
nomowmay-25
