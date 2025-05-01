Previous
It's No Mow May... by marlboromaam
Photo 2203

It's No Mow May...

The sweet vernal grass is blooming and not a pollinator in sight at the moment. Shot in April. Spring came early for us, so there will be quite a few images from April. Oh well...
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact