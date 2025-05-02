Sign up
Photo 2204
Photo 2204
Oxalis colorea for Now Mow May...
AKA - Small's wood-sorrel or Tufted Yellow Wood-sorrel. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4067
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6697
photos
149
followers
93
following
603% complete
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2201
2202
557
1848
2203
1849
2204
1850
10
3
1
365 Main Album
5th April 2025 10:13am
yellow
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
small's-wood-sorrel
,
tufted-yellow-wood-sorrel
,
oxalis-colorea
Wylie
ace
Lovely trio
May 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful little flower
May 2nd, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Yummy yellow and I love that I think I’m going to be learning from you all month
May 2nd, 2025
