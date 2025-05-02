Previous
Oxalis colorea for Now Mow May... by marlboromaam
Oxalis colorea for Now Mow May...

AKA - Small's wood-sorrel or Tufted Yellow Wood-sorrel. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=4067
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Wylie ace
Lovely trio
May 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful little flower
May 2nd, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
Yummy yellow and I love that I think I’m going to be learning from you all month
May 2nd, 2025  
