Previous
Hop clover in color... by marlboromaam
Photo 2205

Hop clover in color...

For No Mow May. Trifolium campestre - aka Hop Clover, Low Hop Clover, and Field Clover. Non-native from Eurasia. More info here- http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1536
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice. Looks very natural
May 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful beauty
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact