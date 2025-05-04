Previous
Young heartwing sorrel... by marlboromaam
Photo 2206

Young heartwing sorrel...

AKA - sourgrass. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. As kids, we'd chew on the stems which are sour. =) For No Mow May. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely focus and dof.
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact