Previous
Photo 2206
Young heartwing sorrel...
AKA - sourgrass. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. As kids, we'd chew on the stems which are sour. =) For No Mow May. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1285
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
macro
,
spring
,
weed
,
springtime
,
sourgrass
,
sourweed
,
wild-dock
,
heartwing-sorrel
,
heartwing-dock
,
acetosa-hastatula
,
nomowmay-25
Diana
ace
Lovely focus and dof.
May 4th, 2025
