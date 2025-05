My patch of dog fennel has come back every year so far. It is a weed, but some folks are beginning to add it to their landscaping as a background because of their tall stems and textural quality. It's a natural insecticide and if you crush their frilly fronds - they have a pungent smell. But their October tiny white flowers smell divine. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=545