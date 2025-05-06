Sign up
Previous
Photo 2208
Dewberry blossom and buds for No Mow May...
Kin to the blackberry but stays low to the ground where it's kissed by the dew. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2598
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Album
Taken
Tags
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
dewberry
,
wild-vine
,
rubus-trivialis
,
southern-dewberry
,
nowmowmay-25
