Photo 2210
Beaked cornsalad...
For No Mow May. Have no idea about the common name for it. Valerianella radiata, a tiny white wildflower native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2338
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6736
photos
149
followers
93
following
8
3
365 Main Album
5th April 2025 10:13am
Public
white
,
macro
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
valerianella-radiata
,
beaked-cornsalad
,
nomowmay-25
Babs
ace
So pretty
May 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
such cute little blooms.
May 8th, 2025
Brian
ace
Sweet
May 8th, 2025
