Beaked cornsalad... by marlboromaam
Photo 2210

Beaked cornsalad...

For No Mow May. Have no idea about the common name for it. Valerianella radiata, a tiny white wildflower native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2338
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
605% complete

Babs ace
So pretty
May 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
such cute little blooms.
May 8th, 2025  
Brian ace
Sweet
May 8th, 2025  
