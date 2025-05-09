Previous
Tall wild grasses for No Mow May... by marlboromaam
Tall wild grasses for No Mow May...

I still haven't been able to catch a pollinator or insect yet, so I'll have to quit looking. =)
9th May 2025 9th May 25

marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Dorothy ace
The grasses are lovely bent over like that.
May 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe never give up
May 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, yes - you will see them everywhere once you stop trying!
May 9th, 2025  
