No Mow May...
No Mow May...

Let the weeds and wild flowers grow. We've had rain for the past three days with more expected today. It must be keeping the insects hidden - all except for the skeeters. =(
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
