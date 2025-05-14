Previous
Small's ragwort... by marlboromaam
Small's ragwort...

For No Mow May. Delightful little wildflower with rays of sunshine in the aster family of plants. Needs pollinators! Unlike ragweed which only needs a good breeze to spread its pollen.

Uploading early! Was up after midnight and just can't go back to sleep.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2025  
