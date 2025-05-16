Previous
Florida betony... by marlboromaam
Florida betony...

Not so long ago, these little lavender wildflowers were few and now, they come up everywhere. Not a great shot, but they are native to Florida and migrating north - apparently. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1460
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski
So danity
May 16th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
so pretty
May 16th, 2025  
Diana
Love the framing!
May 16th, 2025  
