Previous
Photo 2218
Florida betony...
Not so long ago, these little lavender wildflowers were few and now, they come up everywhere. Not a great shot, but they are native to Florida and migrating north - apparently. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1460
16th May 2025
16th May 25
3
2
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
florida-betony
,
stachys-floridana
,
rattlesnake-weed
,
florida-hedgenettle
,
nomowmay-25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So danity
May 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
so pretty
May 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Love the framing!
May 16th, 2025
