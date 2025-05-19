Previous
Wildflowers for No Mow May... by marlboromaam
Wildflowers for No Mow May...

More small's ragwort and tall grass.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Wylie
Lovely secret depths in this shot
May 19th, 2025  
Mags
@pusspup Thank you, Wylie.
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley
I love the shades of green in the light…beautiful capture in
every way.
May 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Love ragwort
May 19th, 2025  
Diana
Wonderful capture and light with fabulous dof.
May 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Very nice!
May 19th, 2025  
