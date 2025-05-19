Sign up
Photo 2221
Wildflowers for No Mow May...
More small's ragwort and tall grass.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
yellow
weeds
wildflowers
nomowmay-25
small's-ragwort
Wylie
ace
Lovely secret depths in this shot
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
@pusspup
Thank you, Wylie.
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I love the shades of green in the light…beautiful capture in
every way.
May 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love ragwort
May 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light with fabulous dof.
May 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very nice!
May 19th, 2025
